CCC UK Pays Tribute To Dr Magaisa

Spread the love

The CCC Interim UK and Ireland Province convey their deepest condolences to Mrs Magaisa and the entire family on the death of Dr Alex Magaisa.

We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great giant, who inspired millions of Zimbabweans with his teachings and words of wisdom.

Dr Magaisa will be sadly missed.

Go well….Rest in Peace!

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...