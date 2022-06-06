Harare Slay-Queens Throw Bras On Burna Boy

By-Harare slay queens at the weekend got over-excited to the extent of taking off their bras for the Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu affectionately known as Burna Boy.

Burna Boy show, which was delayed to start because of poor arrangements by promotors, got hot at the last minute.

Burna Boy was brought in the country by show promoter Hidden Culture in conjunction with Kayse Connect.

Burna Boy came, saw and conquered.

The show started late and ended wee hours of Sunday morning.

The Grammy winner Burna Boy burned everyone with his thrilling performance.

