PSL Statement On League Action Break

The Castle Lager Premiership season has taken a break after the conclusion of Matchday 17.

The campaign will break for two weeks from 5 June and the action will resume on Saturday 25 June.

This is the second time this season that the League has gone into a break after a two-month hiatus to allow the Warriors to participate in the Afcon 2021.

A statement by PSL reads: “This serves to advise that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will take a two week break after the conclusion of Match day 17 fixtures scheduled for 3-5 June 2022.

“PSL matches will resume on Saturday 25 June 2022.

“We advise clubs to liaise with stadium owners to ensure that all the necessary stadium maintenance work is done during this period.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

