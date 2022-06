Sikhala Exhibits Shocking Prison Cell Pictures

By-CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala has released dehumanising prison cells pictures.

Sikhala posted pictures of squalid prison cells and said he was once subjected to a dehumanising experience.

He posted:

This is the way we were sleeping and maltreated at Chikurubi Maximum Prison when myself,

@daddyhope

and

@NgarivhumeJacob

were detained. This is the prison life they exposed us to for fighting and opposing corruption.

