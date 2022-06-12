ZimEye
MDC-T Harare Province Chairperson, Zivai Mhetu has dumped the Mwonzora -led opposition party, saying it's fall during recent by-elections shows that Zimbabweans now prefer the CCC led by President @nelsonchamisa pic.twitter.com/HWAkF966P1