Chamisa Announces Mr Tuesday Burial Date
12 June 2022
By-The Citizen Coalition for Change has announced the burial date for the late Langelihle Dube.

Dube, also known as Mr Tuesday, was murdered by machete-wielding Zanu PF thugs last week.

Posting on tweeter, CCC deputy spokesperson Ostalos Siziba said Mr Tuesday would be buried on Monday.

Posted Siziba:

Mr Tuesday Burial update Fellow Zimbabweans, in Bulawayo, we are preparing for the burial of our CCC Champion Langelihle Dube, also known as Mr Tuesday, who was brutally murdered by machete-toting Mashurugwi on Wednesday. He will be buried tomorrow in his rural home. #RIPZondo