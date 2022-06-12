Chamisa Announces Mr Tuesday Burial Date

Spread the love

By-The Citizen Coalition for Change has announced the burial date for the late Langelihle Dube.

Dube, also known as Mr Tuesday, was murdered by machete-wielding Zanu PF thugs last week.

Posting on tweeter, CCC deputy spokesperson Ostalos Siziba said Mr Tuesday would be buried on Monday.

Posted Siziba:

Mr Tuesday Burial update Fellow Zimbabweans, in Bulawayo, we are preparing for the burial of our CCC Champion Langelihle Dube, also known as Mr Tuesday, who was brutally murdered by machete-toting Mashurugwi on Wednesday. He will be buried tomorrow in his rural home. #RIPZondo

Mr Tuesday Burial update‼️

Fellow Zimbabweans, in Bulawayo we are preparing for the burial of our CCC Champion Langelihle Dube also known as Mr Tuesday who was brutally murdered by machete toting Mashurugwi on Wednesday. He will be buried tomorrow in his rural home. #RIPZondo pic.twitter.com/Xxsj0DxFXF — Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) June 12, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...