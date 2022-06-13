Moreblessing Ali Prayer Service Set For Tuesday

Tinashe Sambiri|Moreblessing Ali’s memorial service has been scheduled for Tuesday June 14.

This was announced by CCC in a statement:

“Dear Zimbabweans:

There is going to be the Memorial Service Prayer for Moreblessing Ali on Tuesday, the 14th of June 2022, time 1300hrs at Moreblessing Ali’s residence in Nyatsime.

You are all invited to attend the prayers.”

Hon Job Sikhala,

Moreblessing Ali’s family lawyer also wrote on Twitter:

“There will be a Memorial Service for Moreblessing Ali on Tuesday 14 June 2022 at 1300hrs at Moreblessing Ali’s residence in Nyatsime.

You are all invited to attend this prayer service.

We demand justice.”

