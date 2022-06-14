House Torched In Zanu PF Initiated Violence

By-A house belonging to a local Zanu PF official has been torched in Nyatsime in violent activity initiated by the party activists blocking CCC members from attending the funeral of the murdered Nelson Chamisa led party activist Moreblessing Ali.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi has since confirmed the disturbances.

“There is violence that has been reported in the Nyatsime area but police have since been deployed to quell the situation. We will release more details soon,” he said.

Several motorists driving through the area were forced to make u-turns as some of the youths were threatening to destroy cars entering the area.

