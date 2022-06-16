Late Colonel’s Waterfalls Home Destroyed By Youths

Human Rights lawyer Obey Shava says some youths stoned destroyed the house of the late Rtd. Lieutenant colonel Elliot Piki who disappered and was found dead in 2018.

Said Shava, “Just received news that some youths are destroying properties at Rtd. Lieutenant colonel Piki’s house in Waterfalls.Police waterfalls not reacting 3 hrs after the report.The same lieutenant was once abducted and stopped from testifying at the Motlante Commission.”

In 2018 Piki mysteriously went missing after reportedly being abducted hours before giving evidence to the Commission of Inquiry into the August 1 killings.

Piki was reportedly abducted by unknown assailants,forcing his wife Sibongile Sarukato to approach the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) to petition the High Court with a to force government to investigate his whereabouts.

