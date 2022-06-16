President Chamisa To Defeat Mnangagwa- Survey

By- A just-released survey has shown that CCC would win elections if elections were to be conducted today.

The Afro-Barometer survey asked the public whom they would vote for, supposing elections are held today.

Celebrating the survey results, CCC said this was a true reflection of the state of affairs.

Posted CCC:

#AfroBarometerReport When asked which party’s candidate they would vote for should imaginary elections be held tomorrow, 33% said they would vote for CCC presidential candidate

@nelsonchamisa

and 30% for ZANU-PF. #RegisterToVoteZW

