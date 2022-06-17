3 Zimbabweans, South African Beaten, Set On Fire

By A Correspondent- Three Zimbabweans and one South African were killed and burnt last week in Majeje area in Limpopo after they were accused of killing a shop owner and robbing him of an undisclosed amount of money last week on Thursday.

The suspects, Sipho Sibanda, Arthur Moyo and Sadam Ncube from Zimbabwe and Themba Makhubele from South Africa, were killed after the Majeje community accused them of robbing and killing 25-year-old Asanap Aneso.

The killed suspects are reported to have entered Aneso’s tuck-shop, pointed a gun at him, demanded money before one of them shot him dead.

They fled the scene after taking money. However, their luck ran out as members of the public gave chase and caught them. They were beaten up and set on fire.

