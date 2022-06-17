Deserted Mwonzora Appeals For Endorsement

By-MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora said he remains committed to advocating for political freedoms for Zimbabweans despite his diminishing support.

Mwonzora continues to be deserted by his top aides, joining the main opposition, CCC led by Nelson Chamisa.

Mwonzora posted his appeal on Twitter Friday:

As long as we remain motivated by hate we won’t go far. We have and will continue to advocate for peace and tolerance. For us the political rights and the security of every Zimbabwean irrespective of thier individual affiliation or attitude towards us.

