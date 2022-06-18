Three Zimbabweans Brutally Murdered In SA

Three Zimbabwean men and a South African were killed and their bodies burnt by a vigilante group in South Africa’s Limpopo Province last week.

The four men were murdered on Thursday last week after they were accused of murder and robbing a tuckshop in Limpopo province.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said the incident occurred at Majeje village under the Namakgale policing area outside Phalaborwa at around 8 am.

SAPS identified the victims as Themba Makhubele (34) a South African and three Zimbabweans, Arthur Moyo (19), Sipho Sibanda (20), and Sadam Ncube (27).

Community members accused the four men of robbing a tuckshop owned by a man identified as Asanap Aneso aged 25.

The man was reportedly shot dead and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money.

Brig Mojapelo said four people had since been arrested in connection with the killing of the three Zimbabweans and the South African. Said Brig Mojapelo:

The four were brutally murdered and their bodies set alight soon after a business robbery at the local tuckshop in which its owner was shot dead.

Soon after the incident, the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe established a Team to track down the killers.

The suspects were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning, and we expect to apprehend more people in connection with this matter.

The four suspects, aged between 18 and 38 years, are expected to appear before the Namakgale Magistrate Court facing four counts of murder.

