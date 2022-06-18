Zanu PF Goons Stone Biti Vehicle

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF hooligans mounted an illegal roadblock and stoned CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti’s vehicle in Muzarabani on Friday.

This was said by Hon Btii’s aide Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo.

“In its primitive nature, Zanu PF( thugs) attacked Vice President Tendai Biti in Muzarabani at Adage where they mounted an illegal block and stoned his vehicle. After blocked to proceed to Dande, Dotito and surrounding areas welcomed the yellow revolution.

FakaPressure,” Gumbo posted on Facebook.

CCC also condemned Zanu PF barbarism:

“Suspected ZANUPF thugs have attacked CCC MP Hon

@BitiTendai

& other CCC leaders as they were driving through Adage in Muzarabani. The thugs mounted an illegal roadblock before stoning & damaging his vehicle. We condemn this persecution. #NoToViolence.”

