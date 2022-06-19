Hopewell, Winky D And Jah Oppressor | SUNDAY TALK

Spread the love

By Dorrothy Moyo | Award winning journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono’s comment calling for the nation to embrace top singers: Winky D And Jah Prayzah attracted mixed reactions with some saying the latter is a different human being because he supports the country ‘s said, ‘oppressor’ Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Should we call him Jah Oppressor then? Mukudzei Mukombe was slammed for his many songs which are used as Mnangagwa’s personal brand. Many Zimbabweans see Mnangagwa’s wing-quack-quack dance as the signature of how Prayzah encourages the self confessing mass murderer to continue committing crimes against his own people. By Jan 2022, Mnangagwa had killed a reported more than 30,000 black Zimbabweans, that’s 9,000 more than those Africans killed under apartheid South Africa since 1600.

Mnangagwa boasts saying all election winners are corpses and that democracy is only found in the world of the dead.

Mnangagwa Says Election Winners Are Mere Corpses https://t.co/Ir5VeYLx6b pic.twitter.com/X0j2s6GfCE — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 21, 2021

Meanwhile, below were some of the social reactions:

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...