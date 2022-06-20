ZimEye
Yesterday our Bulawayo CCC Youth Change Champions held Day of African Child celebrations at Nketa Hall. More than ever, Youth Change Champions are determined to remove @edmnangagwa! President @nelsonchamisa will be the next President of Zimbabwe in 2023. pic.twitter.com/A6FBjcfWMn— Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) June 19, 2022
Yesterday our Bulawayo CCC Youth Change Champions held Day of African Child celebrations at Nketa Hall. More than ever, Youth Change Champions are determined to remove @edmnangagwa! President @nelsonchamisa will be the next President of Zimbabwe in 2023. pic.twitter.com/A6FBjcfWMn