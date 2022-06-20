ZimEye
1/2 On 17/06/22, Police in Gwanda received a tip to the effect that there was a group of robbery suspects from Gweru who intended to rob gold dealers in Gwanda. Detectives acted on the information and intercepted the suspects at Phakama Business centre. 11 suspects were arrested— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 20, 2022
2/2 for conspiracy to commit robbery and a Honda fit vehicle, 16-inch bolt cutter, two machetes, a knife, a pair of catapults, and 10 grammes of fake gold concentrate were recovered from the suspects. #notocrime
— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) June 20, 2022
