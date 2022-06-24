Mnangagwa Opens Party’s Women Bloody Election Conference

Spread the love

By- Zanu PF President Mnangagwa has officially opened his party’s Women’s League National Conference at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The Conference began Thursday and is being attended by delegates from the country’s 10 provinces.

“I want from the onset to commend the immense contribution and milestones achieved by the women of our great country,” he said.

“You the women are the consistent and reliable bedrock of the Party’s support base. Your mobilisation abilities in the 2018 Harmonised General Elections helped our colossal Party to romp to a landslide victory where our usual detractors were left counting their bitter loss.”

The President also commended women for the inroads they have made in various sectors of the economy such as agriculture, mining, tourism and manufacturing.

“We were together in the trenches and you continue to play your role in building our great motherland, Zimbabwe.

“Well done to the women of Zimbabwe. Well done to you the Women’s League of our colossal mass party, Zanu PF,” Mnangagwa said.

-State media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...