Chamisa Speaks On Astronomical Fuel Price Hikes

Spread the love

By-The opposition CCC has said that the Zanu PF government has failed to run the country.

CCC said this after the government Friday increased the prices of fuel again.

These price hikes in fuel are for the second time in a month.

The opposition CCC said this is a clear sign of the failure of the Emerson Mnangagwa regime.

CCC posted on Twitter:

The Zanu PF Govt hikes fuel prices again, days after another upward review. Diesel & petrol prices now at $1.88 & $1.77 respectively. This comes at a time the health professionals & the rest of the civil servants are earning a slave wage. #RegisterToVoteZw

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...