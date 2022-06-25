Chief Ndiweni Predicts Zanu PF’s Extinction After 2023 Elections

By- Exiled traditional leader Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Felix Ndiweni predicted CCC’s overwhelming victory in the 2023 national elections.

Chief Ndiweni, who was victimised and pushed out of the country by the Zanu PF government, said no one in their normal sense would vote for Emerson Mnangagwa.

He posted on twitter Satarday:

Folks it is difficult to try to understand how one could logically vote for Zanu PF. When it is certain that Zanu PF will be outlawed in The Republic of Zimbabwe, within the first term of a Civilian gov. A Civilian gov comes into office in 2023.

