Mnangagwa Threatens Violence Against Chamisa

Spread the love

By- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has threatened violence on the opposition whom he labelled as sell-outs.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters at a rally in Mkoba, Gweru, on Thursday, Mnangagwa also urged residents to vote for his party to preserve the country’s independence. He said:

When we defeated whites after a protracted war of independence, they left behind their remnants who want to ferment violence and chaos in the country. We will deal with them.

Zanu PF is the only party which has a history and a legacy for this country. We will not allow zvimbwasungata (puppets) to rule this country.

The current freedom we are enjoying, the current liberation, the current independence and sovereignty, and the current respect and dignity we are enjoying as a people, came at a cost.

It came as a result of some daughters and sons who sacrificed their lives and limbs for us to get independence.

You were beaten by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to this seat, I do not want to see a repeat of that.

The Mkoba parliamentary seat was retained by CCC interim organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, in the 26 March by-elections.

Chibaya had won the seat in 2018 on an MDC Alliance ticket but was recalled by the MDC-T following a controversial Supreme Court ruling in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa’s comments come at a time cases of politically motivated violence have been rising across the country.

Four CCC supporters have been killed since March including the stabbing of Mboneni Ncube at a rally in Mbizo, Kwekwe.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...