S*x Toys For Slayqueens In Hell, Claims Prophet

Staff Writer

Masvingo based preacher Isaac Makomichi has sparked mixed feelings after claiming that the devil will allow people to watch pornography in hell.

He also claimed slayqueens would be given sex toys to enjoy themselves while waiting to be thrown into the pit of fire.

Makomichi is known for distributing love potions and lotto charms and “performing shocking magic works such as moving mountains”

Some preachers describe him as a charlatan who uses devilish powers to perform magic works.

A screenshot is circulating on social media showing Makomichi number +263777469342 posting in a certain group claiming that people will be given time to watch pornography and provided with sex toys in hell.

He went on to say that everyone who watches pornography will automatically go to hell as the devil is the father of all pornography and sex toys.

