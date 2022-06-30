CCC Legislator Tears Into Local Authority Over Demolitions

Judith Tobaiwa

By A Correspondent- Kwekwe Central legislator, Judith Tobaiwa, has criticised Kwekwe City Council management for resolving to demolish some illegal tuckshops and gas cages.

In a recent notice, the local authority said all illegal tuckshops, including gas cages, must be demolished. The notice read:

I wish to inform that all illegal tuck-shops and gas cage owners within the City of Kwekwe have to demolish or remove their illegal structures by 29 June 2022.

Failure of which illegal structures will be demolished by council without further notice.

However, Tobaiwa argued that destroying the structures was not the solution. She urged the council to engage citizens and find alternatives. Said Tobaiwa:

I have noted with concern a circular from Kwekwe City threatening to demolish what they term illegal tuck-shops and gas cages. As a lawmaker and an exemplary citizen, I would like to see sanity in our town, but the move by the management is wrong, considering the situation in our country. The situation would be better resolved by engaging everyone involved and offering alternatives. I implore our councillors to represent the citizens and make sure the council does the correct thing in the correct way. The management cannot continue to act like a mad man with a hammer. The citizens of Kwekwe deserve better and should not continue to suffer because of the incompetence of the regime.

