Zanu PF “Abducts” Own Chairman

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police said they were searching for the Zanu PF youth chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike.

Madziyanikwewho allegedly went missing on June 19.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the case to The Herald. He said:

We are investigating the case in which Nicholas Madzianike allegedly disappeared from Bumba Business Centre on June 19.

Police are on the ground gathering facts on what happened on that day. We will give a detailed statement when we gather all the facts.

Madziyanike, a Zanu PF Youth League chairman for Ward 6 Chayamiti, was reportedly dragged out of Chisedze Bar at Bumba Business Centre over an undisclosed issue and has not been seen since then.

Three suspects, Chengetanai Musudu, Hakata Musudu and Aaron Chizemo, are assisting police with investigations.

One of the suspects is alleged to have been found in possession of Madzianike’s Itel A52 cellphone.

