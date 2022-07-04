BREAKING: Amos Chibaya Arrested

By A Correspondent | Citizens Coalition For Change, Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya has been arrested.

Charges against Chibaya are over contravening Section 7(5) of the Maintenance of Peace Act where it is alleged that “on 30 April 2022 and at Gwindigwi mountains, Charandura you addressed a CCC meeting without notifying the regulatory authority…,” according to the charge sheet.

Commenting on the development, CCC Deputy Spokesperson Ostallos Siziba told ZimEye:

“We are witnessing an pattern of unrelenting assault on the Citizens movement after the arrest of Hon Sikhala, Sithole and 11 others.

“The state is in panic mode and has resorted to its fascist default mode of use fear, torture arrest and killing as weapons against the opposition.

“It’s going to get darker before dawn and we will forge ahead until Zimbabwe is free.”

