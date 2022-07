BREAKING: Amos Chibaya Arrested

According to Citizens Coaliution for Change CCC Deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba, Mkoba legislator and party Organising Secretary, Amos Chibaya has been arrested in Gweru this morning.

CCC Spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said Chibaya is being accused of addressing an unsanctioned meeting in April this year.

More to follow…

