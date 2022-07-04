Holy Ten’s Girlfriend Caught-In-The Act

By A Correspondent | The musician Holy Ten’s girlfriend, Kiki, was during the week, caught bribing voters for ZANU PF during the just ended SRC (student representative council) elections at the University of Zimbabwe, multiple reports confirm.

The “I’ve been acting like zvese zviriBho” co-singer, whose real name is Kimberley Richard, was one of those found engaged in the criminal toil of distributing food to 2,000 students so that they can vote for ZANU PF. In the end, ZANU PF’s ZICOSU only managed less than 1,000 votes. The nation’s largest students uninion, ZINASU’s Alan Chipoyi won the presidency with more than 2,000 votes.

I was gravely disappointed, l talked to her about her political consciousness and realized the emptiness anywhere its Sunday we pray for her kuti amuke — Joseph Nyamayaro (@JosephNyamayaro) July 3, 2022

“I was disappointed to see Holy Ten’s girlfriend @kikie_x supporting ZANU-PF at UZ on Friday,” wrote ZINASU’s Legal Secretary Boris Muguti.

ZANU-PF brought 2 combis full of thugs to disrupt the voting process at UZ. They bought food for 2 000+ students but still they garnered less than 1K votes. Students are very conscious. They enjoyed their tax money and voted for a candidate of their choice. Vanhu vangwara! pic.twitter.com/wS8cKRE0rl — BORIS (@BorisCde) July 2, 2022

Muguti continued saying, “She worked tirelessly, distributed food and T-shirts encouraging students to vote for ZANU-PF(ZICOSU) candidates. Such artists should face the wrath of the citizens. Abasha regime enablers!”

ZimEye was at pains to get a comment from Kiki, real name Kimberley Richard, at the time of writing.

