Sikhala Bail Hearing Postponed To Thursday

By A Correspondent| The High Court has postponed Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala’s bail hearing to Thursday after the state failed to file its papers on time.

Sikhala who was arrested together with Chitungwiza North legislator Godfrey Sithole on allegations of inciting violence at the funeral of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

They were denied bail at the Harare Magistrates court, forcing them to approach the High Court where the matter was struck off the roll on the grounds that their lawyers had not secured a transcript of the proceedings from the lower court.

Confirming the news to ZimEye, CCC Deputy Spokesperson Gift Siziba said;

“Hon Job Sikhala and Sithole bail hearing has been postponed to Thursday 9am at the High court. The state failed to file its papers thus the hearing could not proceed.”

