Trial Of President Chamisa Aides : Magistrate In No Show

Tinashe Sambiri|The trial of four CCC members who were arrested last month for spearheading President Nelson Chamisa’s campaign programmes in Zaka has been postponed to July 26.

The presiding magistrate was not available due to an ailment, according to court officials.

However CCC says the whole thing is calculated to frustrate party members.

The four were arrested for “convening a public meeting without approval of regulatory authority.”

Johannes Chongore, Manners Mundoga ,Method Gwangwava and Tendai Machisani were arrested and taken to CID Law and Order Masvingo last month.

” The trial of our four members has been postponed to July 26. We condemn the harassment of our members for carrying out their democratic and constitutional duties as enshrined in the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” CCC Masvingo said in a brief statement.

