Zanu PF Intensifies Anti-Chamisa Propaganda

By- Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has dismissed reports by Zanu PF that its party leader, Nelson Chamisa, was diagnosed with colon cancer.

A news article on WhatsApp suspected to have been created by Zanu PF alleged that Chamisa was diagnosed with colon cancer and had sent a prayer request to an Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in the Zimbabwe church group.

The propaganda report reads:

Nelson Chamisa diagnosed of colon cancer

The CCC President, Advocate Nelson Chamisa was recently diagnosed of colon cancer at a private surgery in Harare….. The information was picked after Chamisa had sent a prayer request to his fellow pastors with the AFM church

On 4 June, Chamisa posted in a WhatsApp group called “The Shepherds” where he said

‘I greet you all in the name of Jesus Christ….Today my Dr announced to me that tests conducted on me tested positive to colon cancer….I know this challenging journey will be trying times that needs your prayers….l believe in the healing power of our Lord Jesus Christ By his grace I will be healed.’

Responding to the news article, Fadzayi Mahere, the CCC spokesperson, dismissed it as fake.

Writing on Facebook, Mahere said:

This story circulating on WhatsApp is fake news.

