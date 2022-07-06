State Delays Sikhala, Sithole Bail Hearing

Spread the love

By-The High Court Tuesday deferred to tomorrow the hearing of an appeal for bail by CCC legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole.

The bail hearing was moved after the prosecution again deployed its usual delaying tactics of requesting time to file its response.

The duo is appealing against a magistrate’s decision not to grant them bail pending trial on charges of incitement to commit violence.

They were arrested for demanding justice for the gruesome murder of the late Moreblessing Ali, who was their party activist.

They were denied bail last week by Harare magistrate Mr Gibson Mandaza.

Denying the duo bail, Mr Mandaza ruled that the legislators were a threat to public security and were likely to re-offend if released on bail.

Ali was abducted outside a nightclub in Nyatsime on May 14 and her dismembered remains were discovered in a disused well at a farm in Beatrice, about 10km away from where she was taken.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...