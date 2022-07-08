ZimEye
ZIMBABWE. LIONS LOOSE. @Zimparks tracking team has been tracking a pride of lions near Renco Mine (75kms SE of Masvingo) seen 15 km from Chisase Village. Zimparks r asking communities to be cautious at night & secure livestock. Did Lions come from Gonarezhou National Park?? pic.twitter.com/OIgKSPtrPc— LionExpose! (@ExposeLion) July 6, 2022
ZIMBABWE. LIONS LOOSE. @Zimparks tracking team has been tracking a pride of lions near Renco Mine (75kms SE of Masvingo) seen 15 km from Chisase Village. Zimparks r asking communities to be cautious at night & secure livestock. Did Lions come from Gonarezhou National Park?? pic.twitter.com/OIgKSPtrPc