Zanu Pf Stalwarts At It Again. Attack CCC Members
8 July 2022
By A Correspondent- Another CCC stalwart in Ward 7, Matobo South district has been attacked by Zanu Pf stalwarts.
This was revealed by Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa who posted and said:
“Our member in ward 7 Matobo south district ,was attacked.
The zanu-pf youth hit our member with stones .
No ambulance to take him to the nearest hospital, he had to use a donkey drawn cart the next day, a police case has been opened, and he has gotten medical help.”