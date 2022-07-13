Mnangagwa Repeats: All Roads, Schools Under CCC Must Be Destroyed

Below is the ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa repeating his instructions to destroy all services in councils run by the opposition, which thing should make people stop relying on the opposition for service delivery grievances (also watch video below).

Horayiti. Ndosaka uchabviswa nechihurumende chako payiswe hurumende yakadzama yevanhu ichatambira zvido zvevanhu nemashoko anouya nemaMPs kana maCouncillors akasarudzwa nevanhu, zvisineyi nekuti ndeve party yipi! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) March 23, 2022

