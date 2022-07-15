After 28 Years Of Service, Mberengwa Councilor Dies

Mberengwa Ward 15 Councillor Ravasingadi Zhou who served for 28 years from 1994 is no more.

He died on Tuesday at his homestead under Chief Mposi’s area, Mataga where he was then laid to rest yesterday. He suffered a stroke a few years back.

He was Mberengwa’s longest-serving councillor and once worked for the Ministry of Women Affairs.

Mberengwa District Development Coordinator (DDC) Vafious Hlavati told the Mirror that the passing of Zhou had disheartened Mberengwa.

“It is very sad that we have lost our longest serving councillor. It is painful to lose someone like Councillor Zhou. He was experienced and responsible for advising others, he is difficult to replace,” said Hlavati

Zhou is survived by his wife and six children.

-Masvingo Mirror

