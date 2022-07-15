New Mutare Mayor In Abuse Of Office Storm

Spread the love

Mutare City Council Mayor councillor Simon Chabuka and 11 other councillors appeared in court on Thursday on allegations of fleecing the local authority of nearly $13 million in travel and subsistence allowances.

The Herald reports that Mayor Chabuka appeared at Mutare Magistrates Court charged with criminal abuse of office.

Others accused of the same charge are councillors Farai Mabiza, Elizabeth Tsoro, Zwenyika Misi, Daniel Saunyama, Blessing Tandi, Tsitsi Ziweya, Norman Nyanhanda, Exavior Upare, Sakai Cathrine, Thomas Nyamupangedenga and Calvin Matsiya appeared at Mutare Magistrates Court charged with criminal abuse of office.

There have been countless reports of abuse of public resources at all levels of government while service delivery remains poor.

The ratepayers are, nevertheless expected to religiously pay their bills.

-Online

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...