By A Correspondent- A Harare Magistrates Court delivered a ruling in a case in which musician Stunner was accused of assaulting his wife Dyonne Tafirenyika.

The ruling was handed down on Friday after a full trial in which Stunner denied ever laying a finger on his wife.

Stunner was found not guilty of assault. He was acquitted of all charges by Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashayakure.

Magistrate Mashayakure ruled that Dyonne Tafirenyika’s evidence to support her claim that she was assaulted by Stunner was weak to an extent that a reasonable court would not convict the musician.

Stunner allegedly had a misunderstanding with his wife after she refused to give him her mobile phone.

It was the State’s case that he went on to slap her before forcibly removing her artificial nails.

Stunner pleaded not guilty to the charge.

