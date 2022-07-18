Chipinge Embraces President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa’s rural outreach programme is yielding results.

On Saturday CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, was in Manicaland Province for a party programme.

Below is Ostallos’ statement:

Rural Manicaland- Thank you for embracing us

We are deep in ward 16 Manicaland to converse with fellow countrymen on the situation facing our country.

Mutape is clear- he wants change and has been consistent in rejecting Zanupf.

Since our launch this great movement as led by President Nelson Chamisa is being embracing and it’s support surging.

Zimbabweans are clear and ready for Change.

We are tightening all screws to win big!

Thank you Chipinge.

