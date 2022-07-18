Sikhala Back In Court

Spread the love

By- Harare Provincial magistrate Ngoni Nduna is today expected to deliver her ruling in the case in which CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala is challenging him to recuse himself.

Sikhala Thursday appeared at Harare magistrate Nduna, facing charges of obstructing the course of justice and challenged that the magistrate should recuse himself.

CCC posted Friday, saying that Nduma will make a ruling on the case on Monday.

Posted CCC:

The Magistrate Ngoni Nduna postponed the matter to Monday the 18th of July 2022 at 1415hrs to make his decision on whether or not he’ll recuse himself. Ms Mtetwa gives an update on Hon ⁦

@JobSikhala1

⁩’s recusal application.

🟡COURT UPDATE: The Magistrate Ngoni Nduna postponed the matter to Monday the 18th of July 2022 at 1415hrs to make his decision on whether or not he’ll recuse himself. Ms Mtetwa gives an update on Hon ⁦@JobSikhala1⁩’s recusal application. pic.twitter.com/9rwbpmZYEF — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) July 15, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...