Desperate Mnangagwa Runs To Vapositori For Redemption

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa was at St Noah’s shrine in Mafararikwa seeking political redemption from Vapositori.

Mr Mnangagwa’s support base is dwindling due to rising economic woes, violation of human rights and presecution of political activists.

On Saturday, government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said :

“Today is a big day, the High Priest St Nimrod is seated together with the Head of State.

This Govt was prophecised in 1957 that is why the holy spirit is moving hand in hand with the leadership.

Blessed are those who have witnessed this day let’s us rejoice in it.”

“We are blogging from Mafararikwa at St Noah’s Shrine where His Excellency President

@edmnangagwa

is attending the Passover Service.

When His Excellency came to pay his condolences over the death of High Priest St Noah Taguta, he promised to return and commemorate Passover with the church. Today, he has returned,” Mangwana added.

Kutaura chokwadi chinosipaka pic.twitter.com/lypFbXRur1 — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) July 16, 2022

Mweya wati hapana anokubvisai pachigaro chenyu President. pic.twitter.com/LQUIjRKQ9b — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) July 16, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...