Minister Survives Assassination Attempt

By- Mary Mliswa-Chikoka the Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister has survived a suspicious accident.

Mliswa-Chikoka escaped death after a speeding commuter omnibus rammed into her stationary official off-road vehicle.

NewZimbabwe.com reports that the incident occurred last weekend along a narrow road in her Hurungwe West constituency.

The crash occurred after she earlier travelled to Kariba alongside justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and other senior party officials to mobilise the electorate ahead of this weekend’s Kariba Ward 5 by-election.

Mliswa-Chikoka’s friend, Tommy Mwanza confirmed the accident Tuesday. Said Mwanza, a former party provincial security chief:

The minister did not suffer any injuries. The impact was not severe as her car had stopped to pave way for the kombi whose driver rammed his kombi into the minister’s stationary car. Actually, its the kombi driver who sustained injuries.

-NewZimbabwe

