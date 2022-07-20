Sikhala Bail Ruling Set For Thursday

Highlights from Job Sikhala court case:

The ruling on the application to place the accused person on remand will be handed down on Thursday 21 July at 9am.

Mtetwa makes the crucial point that

allege that Sikhala defeated the course of justice on the murder investigation of Moreblessing Ali from 25 May. But her body was found on 11 June. How did they know they were investigating a murder before her body was found?

The State alleges that

uploaded the “incriminating” evidence on a date he was already detained in prison.

“So did he have access to WiFi?” asks Beatrice Mtetwa.

Mtetwa asks the court what stops

from preferring fresh charges against

on the same facts next week? She states that it’s regrettable that the police investigation focuses more on politics than the fact that a mother/sister/daughter lost her life.

Mtetwa argues that the alleged murderer of Ali was known from day 1. Nothing stopped

from investigating when Jamba dragged Ali into the night. The police can’t use Sikhala as a scapegoat. What stopped them from going to Mukandi’s house when the report was made?

