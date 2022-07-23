Several Zanu PF Bosses Abuse Susan Mutami

By James Gwati- At least eight (8) senior Zanu PF officials, including President Emerson Mnangagwa, have slept with Susan Mutami, the controversial health care worker has revealed.

Susan Mutami revealed this on Twitter spaces Friday.

She said that among the eight men are the former CIO Minister Owen Mudha Ncube, the late Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo, deputy Mines Minister Polite Kambamura and Zanu PF Central Committee member Kenneth Musanhi.

Mutami also said that she was raped by Mnangagwa and his young brother Patrick when she was 15 years old.

