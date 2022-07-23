Susan Mutami: I Touched Mnangagwa’s Manhood After Circumcision

Staff Writer

Controversial philanthropist and healthcare worker Susan Mutami has revealed how the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa forced her to touch his manhood after circumcision.

Mutami has further accused the Zanu PF leader of abusing her when she was a minor.

However, an analysis made by ZimEye.com shows Mutami is not completely innocent in the whole saga.

Mutami wrote on Twitter:

“Citizens I had forgotten to tell u that in 2010

@edmnangagwa

got circumcised at Manyame Airbase and he once ordered me to have a feel of his penis in his office at Defence House when I had gone to Zim . I was so uncomfortable and didn’t have an option akati very soon.”

