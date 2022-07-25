“Reverse Formal Candidates’ Centre Fees”: Gvt Tells Schools

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Government has ordered schools that have charged formal candidates centre fees for Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) November examinations to reverse the transactions.

This follows reports that some school heads were demanding between US$10 and US$25 as centre fees for formal examination candidates enrolled in their schools.

Some schools reportedly barred prospective ZIMSEC candidates from paying registration fees.

Previously, centre fees were paid by external candidates while formal learners were exempted from paying that fee.

Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Taungana Ndoro said:

We are not aware of that but we will be investigating the matter.

Students in formal school are not to be charged that fee. It is illegal for schools to do that.

Those that are doing so should stop while those that have done so already should reimburse the parents.

Registration commenced on Friday with the fees in US dollar terms set at US$10 per subject for Grade 7, while it is US$11 per subject for O-level and A-level is at US$22 per subject.

ZIMSEC announced that schools must use an exchange rate of ZWL$454.7 to US$1 when collecting the fees.

Meanwhile, registration will close on Friday.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...