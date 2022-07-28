Mliswa Fumes After Zanu PF Attacks Susan, Chamisa

By James Gwati-Norton MP, Temba Mliswa has denounced Zanu PF information director Tafadzwa Mugwadi for attacking Susan Mutami and CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mugwadi had posted on Twitter bashing Chamisa and accusing him of hiring Susan to attack President Mnangagwa.

Mliswa told Mugwadi that what he did show political immaturity.

This wasn't necessary at all @TafadzwaMugwadi. You are a sharper young man, reared through @YardscOfficial and don't have to go so low in seeking to besmirch political opponents. You should shun such. pic.twitter.com/zcWxtahFeG — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) July 27, 2022

