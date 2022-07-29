CCC Government To Restore Post Of Executive Mayor

The mayor of the city of Harare, Jacob Mafume challenges Zanu PF regime to stop disrupting council programmes.

According to Mafume, the regime is looting council resources at a shocking pace.

Read CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba’s statement below:

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Today we covered Harare State of the City address by his worship Mayor Jacob Mafume

The CCC Mayor who has been in the forefront of fighting central government control over council, corruption and gross incompetence today was clear what needs to be done.

Under a CCC government there will be no interference and we will restore executive mayor so that our people can be free from lack of service delivery, corruption and decay.

