ZBC Cuts Off Mafume For Exposing Pomona Looting

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC has slammed ZBC for “cutting off” Harare Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume.

Mafume was literally switched off the air by ZBC while making a presentation on the stinking Pomona scandal.

CCC has accused ZBC of depriving the public of the right to access information about Zanu PF’s looking spree.

Why are you afraid of citizens hearing the truth about Zanu PF’s looting? This is why we demand media reforms. This abuse of state institutions must fall.

We need new leaders,” CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere wrote on Twitter.

