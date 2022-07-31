AMH journalists acquitted on charges of taking pictures within a polling station

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| AMH journalists Blessed Mhlanga and Chengeto Chidi were on 29 July 2022 acquitted on charges of taking photographs within a polling station.

Mhlanga and Chidi were charged for contravening Section 25 (a) as read with Section 30 of Statutory Instrument 21/2005, which prohibits taking of photographs within a polling station. The alternative charge is disorderly conduct in a polling station as defined in Section 89 of the Electoral Act.

Chitungwiza magistrate Matova, acquitted Chidi on both charges.

However, Mhlanga has been put to his defence on the alternative charge of disorderly conduct in a polling station as defined in Section 89 of the Electoral Act.

The two journalists were represented by Jeremiah Bamu, who was deployed by MISA Zimbabwe.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...