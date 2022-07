Harare Dealer Commits Suicide After Shooting Lover

Tinashe Sambiri|Ximex dealer Tafadzwa Murengwa has committed suicide after killing his girlfriend.

Murengwa shot dead his girlfriend Samantha Dzapata (28) over her alleged affair with a married man.

“Ximex dealer Tafadzwa Murengwa aka Pangolin commits suicide after drinking an unknown substance. Police tracked him down and found him locked in his vehicle in Harare,” H-Metro reported on Saturday morning.

Murengwa was pronounced dead upon arrival at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

